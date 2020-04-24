Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens in East Texas; sites planned tomorrow in Marshall, Henderson, & Carthage

Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens in East Texas; sites planned tomorrow in Marshall, Henderson, & Carthage
Counties in East Texas open more coronavirus testing sites in three counties. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Charitee Blackmon | April 24, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT - Updated April 24 at 10:24 AM

East Texas. (KSLA) -As Texas begins to reopen businesses under the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, counties in East Texas are opening more coronavirus testing sites in three counties.

A mobile testing site for the coronavirus opened this morning at First Baptist Church in Carthage, on 256 S. Market St.

The testing site will be open until 5 p.m. and testing is being done only by appointment. You can schedule an appointment by calling (512) 883-2400 or by visiting txcovidtest.org.

The testing is available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection. Those include:

  • fever and/or chills
  • cough (dry or productive)
  • fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain
  • shortness of breath
  • sore throat
  • headaches
  • nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
  • nasal congestion
  • and loss of taste and/or smell

Tomorrow, in Harrison County the Marshall Convention Center on 2501 E End Blvd South, is also be testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday Henderson County testing will also be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 207 W. Main Street.

You will need to schedule an appointment before being tested at both sites.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.