Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens in East Texas; sites planned tomorrow in Marshall, Henderson, & Carthage

East Texas. (KSLA) -As Texas begins to reopen businesses under the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, counties in East Texas are opening more coronavirus testing sites in three counties.
A mobile testing site for the coronavirus opened this morning at First Baptist Church in Carthage, on 256 S. Market St.
The testing site will be open until 5 p.m. and testing is being done only by appointment. You can schedule an appointment by calling (512) 883-2400 or by visiting txcovidtest.org.
The testing is available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection. Those include:
- fever and/or chills
- cough (dry or productive)
- fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain
- shortness of breath
- sore throat
- headaches
- nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- nasal congestion
- and loss of taste and/or smell
Tomorrow, in Harrison County the Marshall Convention Center on 2501 E End Blvd South, is also be testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Saturday Henderson County testing will also be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 207 W. Main Street.
You will need to schedule an appointment before being tested at both sites.
