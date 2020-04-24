Louisiana Tech community reflects on last year’s deadly tornado

Homes, businesses, and even Louisiana Tech University were severely damaged last year.
Louisiana Tech’s president Dr. Les Guice was up surveying the damage and checking on students and faculty the night the tornado hit.
“It was really very emotional because you just saw the damage to our campus and you knew all the work we had been doing to really get the campus looking great and to build facilities and all," Dr. Guice said. “Then to just see the destruction and just knowing the impact on so many as you saw students with cars damaged and all sorts of other consequences.”
Dr. Guice remembers receiving an email from a student shortly after and knew most of the campus understood just how bad things were.
“I remember this really triggered to me what had happened,” said Guice, “He said ‘just contacting to see if we’re having class tomorrow.’ This was 20 minutes after the tornado passed through. He says I know a lot of people that have been affected tonight from the storm and I’d like to take the day to help friends across town.”
Sophomore Benjamin Meleton was staying in an apartment on campus when he woke up right as the tornado had hit.
“I started pulling things from under my bed thinking I could go under there,” he said.
After things had died down, he and other students decided to go check out the damage and help those affected.
“We were walking around at 3 a.m. looking at it too, helping people pull some limbs off their cars and stuff like that," he said. “It looked really bad at night...at 3 a.m. We couldn’t go across certain bridges and things because of the power lines were over them.”
The softball, baseball, and soccer fields were heavily impacted along with other sports facilities across campus.
In November the school announced plans to completely construct new athletic facilities that will hopefully be done in the Spring of 2021.
Seeing the community come together during this time was something Meleton was proud to have witnessed.
“People’s parents were coming to help clean up... it wasn’t just the students so it was the whole family of the students which didn’t even live here so that was really great," he said. "To see how the staff and everyone worked together to help with academic situations and how Dr. Guice the president was sending out updates and things like that was just really great.”
For Dr. Guice, this tornado helped him realize what’s truly important.
“We get so busy in our day to day activities, and we think this is important," he said. "We spend a lot of time doing that and what we really see is what’s important are our people.”
