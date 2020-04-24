Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Reopening plans considered as Louisiana unemployment climbs
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Unemployment claims in Louisiana continue to spike as Gov. John Bel Edwards weighs how much to reopen the state's economy on May 1. The Democratic governor is expected to announce his plans early next week. State labor figures released Thursday showed the number of people filing unemployment claims in Louisiana last week neared 340,000. Meanwhile, state Senate President Page Cortez has notified his colleagues that he contracted the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus a month ago. Cortez says he had minor flu-like symptoms from the illness and recovered. The Lafayette Republican says he didn’t receive test results confirming his COVID-19 infection until days after he felt better.
SEVERE WEATHER
At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
MADILL, Okla. (AP) — Severe weather is blowing across the South after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. At least seven people have been killed, including a factory worker whose body was found a quarter mile from where an apparent tornado struck the factory in southern Oklahoma. A Louisiana man was swept away in flood waters after going out to grab a trash can, and a woman was killed on a bridge. Three more died when apparent tornado touched down near Onalaska, Texas. More than 150,000 customers are without power.
SAINTS-WILL SMITH SHOT
New trial sought in Saints star's death over split verdict
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man convicted of killing former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith has asked for a new trial because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that split state criminal verdicts are unconstitutional. News outlets report that Cardell Hayes’ attorney based a request Wednesday on that decision. Jurors split 10-2 when they convicted Hayes in 2017 of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in a shooting after a traffic accident a year earlier. Smith's wife, Raquel Smith, was wounded. Hayes said he shot in self-defense. A state appeals court rejected that argument. But on Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that criminal verdicts must be unanimous.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA ELECTION
Reworked Louisiana elections plan crosses legislative hurdle
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An emergency plan to increase early and mail-in voting options for Louisiana’s summer elections because of the coronavirus has won approval from key state House and Senate oversight panels. Republican lawmakers who stalled the first plan submitted by GOP Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin lifted their objections once Ardoin more strictly limited the list of who’s eligible for mail-in ballots. Wednesday's committee votes send the plan to the full House and Senate for consideration by emailed ballot. If approved as expected, Ardoin will use the plan to manage the July 11 presidential primary and an August 15 municipal election.
HALIBURTON LAYOFFS
Halliburton closes Louisiana facility, lays off 36 workers
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Texas-based oil field services company has laid off more than 30 workers in Louisiana citing “challenging market conditions.” A notice filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission and obtained by news outlets Tuesday says Halliburton permanently closed its facility in Broussard and laid off 36 workers there April 14. A company spokeswoman said Halliburton was making workforce adjustments because of reduced customer activity. The company announced March 18 that it was furloughing about 3,500 workers at its Houston campus as oil prices fell. On Monday, U.S. oil futures plunged below zero as storage storage space dwindled and demand collapsed.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DRIVE-IN CHURCH
Mississippi city revises limit on drive-up church amid virus
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city has changed its policy that banned drive-up church services during the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Greenville now says services are OK with windows rolled up. The city is facing two freedom-of-religion lawsuits. The U.S. attorney general is siding with a church in one of the lawsuits over the city's original ban on drive-up church services. The Greenville City Council made changes Tuesday _ the first time it had met since Mayor Errick D. Simmons promised revisions to the policy. The new policy erases any distinction between drive-up worship services and other types of drive-up interactions, including picking up food at restaurants.
VIRUS RELIEF-BEYONCE
Beyoncé identifies groups receiving $6M in coronavirus aid
Beyoncé is focusing her coronavirus relief efforts on organizations that are helping communities of color that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar announced on Thursday that her BEYGood charity will partner with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey’s Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds a variety of groups working to provide basic necessities in cities like Detroit, Houston and New Orleans. Part of the money will go to support efforts by the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Alliance of Mental Illness to provide mental wellness services in hard-hit cities, as well as organizations like No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen and more.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HOTEL-BARRACKS
Hotels become barracks for health workers 'going to war'
NEW YORK (AP) — Hotels that once hosted tourists have become barracks for an army of health care workers deployed to fight COVID-19. Medical workers who rushed to New York to help fight the virus have taken over hotels like The New Yorker and the New York Marriott Marquis in recent weeks. Several health care workers told The Associated Press that after grueling shifts in overwhelmed hospitals, they are too exhausted to do much more than shower, eat and go to sleep. The American Hotel and Lodging Association says thousands of hotels and motels across the country are now offering rooms for emergency and healthcare workers.