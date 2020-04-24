Storm damages reported in East Texas, thousands without power in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - According to Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe, reports of damage in and around the city of Linden are coming in.
Sheriff Rowe says trees and powerlines are down. There are trees on buildings. Wrecks are being reported in the Linden area, people have hit downed trees.
At this time, Highway 59 is still open going into Linden.
Following stormy weather, thousands of SWEPCO customers are without power.
The hardest-hit areas are in East Texas. As of 10:30 p.m., a total of 7,478 are without power. Below are the numbers from SWEPCO’s outage map:
- Camp County: 203
- Morris County: 1,593
- Cass County: 1,004
- Titus County: 228
Bossier Parish has 3,482 customers without power according to the map. In Caddo Parish, 644 customers are without power.
In DeSoto Parish, 63 customers are without power. Webster Parish is reporting 91 customers without power.
