First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected this evening
By Jeff Castle | April 24, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 2:29 PM

Another round of strong to severe storms are expected to move across the ArkLaTex Friday evening ahead of a cold front. Unlike the last few severe weather episodes, these storms will not be accompanied by widespread rain. Nearly the entire ArkLaTex is now under an ‘Enhanced’ risk of severe weather or '3′ on a scale of 1 to 5.

Severe weather outlook for Friday evening (Source: KSLA)

Storms may not be widespread, but are still expected to pack a punch. Large hail that could exceed the size of a quarter and damaging wind gusts are the main threat. An isolated tornado is also a possibility.

Severe weather threats expected Friday evening (Source: KSLA)

Futuretrack shows storms flaring up by late afternoon just west of the ArkLaTex.

Futuretrack at 6pm Friday (Source: KSLA)

Storms will advance into the area during the early evening hours.

Futuretrack at 9pm Friday (Source: KSLA)

By late evening storms will be moving off to our east the threat of severe weather will end in the ArkLaTex.

Futuretrack at midnight (Source: KSLA)

Plan on staying weather aware this evening. The KSLA First Alert Weather team will be tracking these storms and will give you the First Alert when any severe weather watches or warnings are issued. Here’s how you can stay up-to-date with the latest forecast details:

