First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected this evening

Another round of strong to severe storms are expected to move across the ArkLaTex Friday evening ahead of a cold front. Unlike the last few severe weather episodes, these storms will not be accompanied by widespread rain. Nearly the entire ArkLaTex is now under an ‘Enhanced’ risk of severe weather or '3′ on a scale of 1 to 5.
Storms may not be widespread, but are still expected to pack a punch. Large hail that could exceed the size of a quarter and damaging wind gusts are the main threat. An isolated tornado is also a possibility.
Futuretrack shows storms flaring up by late afternoon just west of the ArkLaTex.
Storms will advance into the area during the early evening hours.
By late evening storms will be moving off to our east the threat of severe weather will end in the ArkLaTex.
Plan on staying weather aware this evening.
