Caddo Parish leaders announce rapid COVID-19 testing will begin April 25

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport is partnering with the Caddo Commission to provide a new mobile COVID-19 testing lab.
The bus will go to some of the hot spot neighborhoods in the city to provide testing.
The total cost of the lab was $175,000, which was funded through a donation from both Inferno Manufacturing Corporation and the Caddo Parish Commission.
Starting this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the lab will test people at the David Raines Community Health Center. You must have a physician order from a personal physician or from a David Raines doctor.
There is no cost for the test. There are five testing locations with a limit of 1,500 tests.
This is the Shreveport testing schedule:
- MLK Neighborhood- 1625 Davis Raines Road- April 25th, 2020 10 AM-2 PM
- Mooretown- 4331 Henry St. - April 28th, 2020- 9 am- 4 pm
- Cedar Grove and Sunset Acres- 7340 Wyngate Blvd.- May 2, 2020- 10 am- 2 pm
A date for testing in North Caddo Parish will take place on May 1 at 2763 Lay St. in Gilliam.
More dates will be scheduled soon.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.