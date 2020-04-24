April 24 marks 1-year anniversary of deadly Ruston tornado

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - It’s hard to believe it’s been one year since a deadly tornado ripped through the community of Ruston.
Lincoln Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Kip Franklin says he remembers being called by a friend right after the tornado touched down.
“One of my pastor friends, Brother Maurice Wright, called me at 2 a.m. that morning,” Franklin said. “I was up because I knew we had some bad weather coming through, but I didn’t know anything had happened in Ruston at that point. I was trying to put out an FM notification to people in our parish when I got the call that they had really gotten hammered in Ruston. He lived in the path of the storm. I immediately got up and went to Ruston.”
He says he took I-20 to town and got off at the U.S.167 exit and began having to dodge debris in the roadway.
“There was already traffic,” Franklin said. “People were coming to pick up those in the hardest-hit areas.”
He says the next few days are a blur, but when he went up to survey the damage — the path of the storm was crystal clear.
Another thing he remembers is the community leaping into action and coming together for each other.
“Anytime Lincoln Parish has had anything happen, the people have been resilient,” Franklin said. “They come back. The people of Ruston came together. They stepped up and volunteered. They donated items. They got out and started cleanup efforts the day after the storm. Especially the Saturday after the storm. A good example is the Ruston High School football team. The coach told them to get their blue jeans and t-shirts so they could go out there. They cleaned up areas that were the hardest hit.”
Friday, Franklin was able to fly over the path the EF3 tornado took again to see how much the area has changed in a year’s time.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long," Franklin said. "One of the things that amazed me was the simple fact that how definitely you can still see the track of that storm.”
Franklin keeps a reminder of that day hanging in his office. A piece of Kendra and Remington Butler’s home — the two tragically lost their lives in the storm.
“I’ve been doing this for about ten years and this was the first disaster where we lost human life," Franklin said. "I turn around every once in a while and look at it and think about how fast life changes for all of us. How fast things can change in a matter of seconds and it just brings everything back to mind.”
