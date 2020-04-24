April 24 marks 1-year anniversary of deadly Ruston tornado

“One of my pastor friends, Brother Maurice Wright, called me at 2 a.m. that morning,” Franklin said. “I was up because I knew we had some bad weather coming through, but I didn’t know anything had happened in Ruston at that point. I was trying to put out an FM notification to people in our parish when I got the call that they had really gotten hammered in Ruston. He lived in the path of the storm. I immediately got up and went to Ruston.”