Another possible round of severe weather this evening

For all of our essential workers heading out the door this morning you should be able to leave the rain gear at home. The reason for this is that the potential severe weather will not be developing until later in the day and really not until the evening hours. We actually should see a decent amount of sunshine during the day. High temperatures this afternoon should be in the low 80s for most across the region. In terms of the storms tonight, we are most concerned about the potential for strong winds and some large hail. We could see an isolated tornado, but overall concern for tornadoes is low.