Another possible round of severe weather this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are unfortunately tracking yet more potential severe weather this evening across northern portions of the ArkLaTex as a cold front will be rushing through the region tonight. We are not expecting a widespread event, but could see some strong storms tonight. Behind the front we are tracking beautiful weather this weekend for the ArkLaTex with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Looking ahead to next week, we are watching another possible weather maker Tuesday into Wednesday that could also bring some strong storms to region.
For all of our essential workers heading out the door this morning you should be able to leave the rain gear at home. The reason for this is that the potential severe weather will not be developing until later in the day and really not until the evening hours. We actually should see a decent amount of sunshine during the day. High temperatures this afternoon should be in the low 80s for most across the region. In terms of the storms tonight, we are most concerned about the potential for strong winds and some large hail. We could see an isolated tornado, but overall concern for tornadoes is low.
Once we get through tonight we are tracking a beautiful weekend across the ArkLaTex. We are tracking mostly sunny skies both days this weekend along with high temperatures that will be in the upper 70s. On top of that, overall humidity and mugginess across the region will remain in check. This will be the perfect weekend to get outside and enjoy the weather.
As we look ahead to next week we are tracking warming temperatures along with more chances for thunderstorms. We will start off the week on a dry note Monday as temperatures return to the 80s. But Tuesday and into Wednesday we are watching a cold front that could drive some thunderstorms back through the ArkLaTex. It is still a little early to exact with the timing and threats, but know given the time of the year that severe weather will be a possibility.
I know many of you are getting tired of the severe weather just know a beautiful weekend is on the way! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.