Sunny skies Thursday before another storm chance Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After dealing with the widespread severe weather and flash flooding yesterday we are tracking a much more tranquil day across the ArkLaTex for your Thursday. But the tame weather won’t stick around for too long as we are tracking more potential thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. After the storms Friday we continue to track a perfect weekend for the ArkLaTex finally after a stormy previous couple weekends. Looking ahead to net week we could see some storms on Tuesday and Wednesday as we track another weather maker on the way.
So as you are heading out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear at home as sunny weather will be returning to the region today. High temperatures this afternoon will be roughly the same or maybe even a degree or two warmer compared to yesterday, but you will notice much lower humidity in the air.
As we look ahead to Friday and your weekend we are tracking another cold front that will be rolling through the region. The cold front will be moving through the region Friday afternoon and evening bringing another potential round of strong thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex, but not to the degree that we saw yesterday. Once we get through the scattered storms activity Friday night we are tracking a perfect weekend for the region. Expect ample sunshine both days along with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. This weekend will be a perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy to some fresh air.
As we look ahead to next week temperatures will be moving up on Monday out ahead of our next weather maker. High Monday will be in the low 80s and on Tuesday some parts of the ArkLaTex could get into the mid-80s before thunderstorms will be developing during the afternoon hours. There could be some severe potential with these storms, but they are still a few days out and we will keep a close eye on them. Just know that more unsettled weather is on the way for the middle of next week.
So if you are tired of all the storms just know a perfect weekend is on the way! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
