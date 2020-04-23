Sunny skies Thursday before another storm chance Friday

As we look ahead to next week temperatures will be moving up on Monday out ahead of our next weather maker. High Monday will be in the low 80s and on Tuesday some parts of the ArkLaTex could get into the mid-80s before thunderstorms will be developing during the afternoon hours. There could be some severe potential with these storms, but they are still a few days out and we will keep a close eye on them. Just know that more unsettled weather is on the way for the middle of next week.