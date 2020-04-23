Shreveport lab making hand sanitizer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The coronavirus pandemic has shifted a local lab here in Shreveport to making hand sanitizer.
Innolyzer labs originally was creating analytic devices for the oil and gas industry — but once things began to shut down they had to come up with another way to keep their business afloat.
For the last few weeks, they’ve been creating and selling hand sanitizer to local police departments, sheriff’s offices, hospitals and even ports in New Orleans.
“As businesses and restaurants look at reopening, there’s going to be a demand for it because they want to keep everything sanitary and protect themselves, their employees and of course the public and customers as they come in,” said Co-Founder John Chidlow. “So we kind of see this need will be here for a little while and we’re going to put it wherever we can.”
Chidlow says they’ve already made around 600 gallons of hand sanitizer, and currently have plans to make 700 more gallons.
“It’s a rare thing, one to be able to pivot like this but to be able to do something that is an actual need that helps people at the same time it helps us stay in business," he said. “So it helps the economy as well so it feels good to be able to do something that’s beneficial on a couple of levels.”
Chidlow says for now they plan to continue making and distributing hand sanitizer for the next couple of months.
Those interested in purchasing hand sanitizer can contact Chidlow at info@innolyzer.com.
