Red River Balloon Rally will return as overflight series

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Balloon Rally will happen in 2020 — but not as planned.
The event will now turn into a series of balloon overflights that will happen over several neighborhoods in Shreveport-Bossier on June 12 and 13, according to a Facebook post.
“Due to the recent COVID-19 mandates, it is in the best interest our community to scale back our popular event and prioritize the health of our local residents,” reads the post.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.