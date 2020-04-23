Police: Gunman opened fire in downtown hotel lobby

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is accused of opening fire in the lobby of a hotel in downtown Shreveport.
It happened about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn at Spring at Lake streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
A police K-9 officer bit the gunman, who then was taken into custody.
The suspect was treated at the scene and was not taken to a hospital.
No one else was injured.
Spring at Lake streets and the ramp there off westbound Interstate 20 were closed for a time but have since been reopened.
Sixteen units remain on the scene as investigators set about trying to determine the motive for the gunfire.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.