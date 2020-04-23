Police: Gunman opened fire in downtown hotel lobby

A police K-9 officer bit him; no one else was injured

Police: Gunman opened fire in downtown hotel lobby
A gunman opened fire in the lobby of the Holiday Inn at Spring at Lake streets in downtown Shreveport about 10:25 p.m. April 22, authorities say. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
April 22, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 11:38 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is accused of opening fire in the lobby of a hotel in downtown Shreveport.

It happened about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn at Spring at Lake streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A police K-9 officer bit the gunman, who then was taken into custody.

The suspect was treated at the scene and was not taken to a hospital.

No one else was injured.

Spring at Lake streets and the ramp there off westbound Interstate 20 were closed for a time but have since been reopened.

Sixteen units remain on the scene as investigators set about trying to determine the motive for the gunfire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.