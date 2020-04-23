Places to get free masks in Northwest Louisiana

NORTHWEST, La. (KSLA) -Residents across the ArkLaTex this week will be able to pick up free face masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
They will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday.
In Bossier Parish, the masks will be distributed at these four drive-through locations:
- Bossier Sheriff’s Office substation, 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City
- Bossier Sheriff’s Office substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City
- Old Plain Dealing Academy, 200 Garrett St. in Plain Dealing
- Criminal Operations “Drive-Thru," 196 Burt Boulevard in Benton.
For Bossier Parish residents that can’t make it on Thursday to pick up a free mask can visit the Criminal Operations “Drive-Thru” to pick up a mask Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. while supplies last.
In Caddo Parish, the masks will be available at these 14 locations:
- A.B. Palmer Park, 547 E. 79th St. in Shreveport;
- A.C. Steere Park, 4009 Youree Drive in Shreveport
- Airport Park, 6500 Kennedy Drive in Shreveport;
- Bill Cockrell Park, 4109 Pines Road in Shreveport;
- Bilberry Park 1902 Alabama Ave. in Shreveport;
- David Raines Park, 2920 Grove Lane in Shreveport;
- LSU-Shreveport, One University Place in Shreveport
- Mayo Road compactor, 124 Mayo Road in Shreveport
- North Blanchard compactor, 7340 Louisiana Highway 1 in Blanchard
- Keithville compactor, 5159 Keithville-Springridge Road in Keithville
- Southern Hills Park, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport;
- Sunset Acres Park, 6700 Quillen Blvd. in Shreveport;
- Valencia Park, 1800 Viking Drive in Shreveport;
- Westpark Compactor, 7294 West Park Road in Shreveport
The Vivian Police Department along with the mayor’s office will also be handing out free masks at North Caddo High School starting at 8 a.m.
The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office will work with Mansfield Police and fire departments to distribute masks to residents Thursday and Friday morning.
On Thursday, April 23 you can stop by these locations to get a free mask:
- Logansport High School: 8:30 a.m.-10:00a.m.
- North DeSoto High: 1:00 p.m-3:30pm
- Mansfield Middle: 10 a.m.-12:00pm
On Friday, April 24 you can stop by these locations to get a free mask:
- Mansfield Middle: 9:00 a.m.-11:00a.m.
- Pelican Library: 1:00p.m.-3:00p.m.
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office will be distributing masks in the parking lots of both Super 1 Foods locations in Natchitoches from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
They will also visit different communities Thursday and Friday to distribute masks.
In Claiborne Parish residents can pick up masks Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Claiborne Parish Office of Community Services bus parking lot on South Main Street behind the police jury offices in Homer.
These marks are part of almost 2.1 million masks that the Hanes clothing company provided to Louisiana parishes for distribution to their respective residents.
Each parish received a quantity based on a percentage of their population.
The masks can be washed and reused.
