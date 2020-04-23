Month of the Military Child: Naomi & Andrew Boothe

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — April is the Month of the Military Child!
On Thursday, April 23, we celebrate Naomi and Andrew Boothe.
Naomi is 15 years old and is in the ninth grade, while Andrew is 17 years old and in the 11th grade.
They both go to school at Benton High.
Their father serves in the Air Force.
Every weeknight on KSLA News 12 at 5, we are recognizing children who come from military families here in the ArkLaTex.
