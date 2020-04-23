Month of the Military Child: Cadeyn & Avarey White

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) — April is the Month of the Military Child!
On Wednesday, April 22, we celebrate Cadeyn and Avarey White.
Cadeyn is 11 years old and is in the fifth grade, while Avarey is 9 years old and in the second grade.
They attend Pleasant Grove Elementary in Texarkana, Texas.
Their father serves in the Air Force.
