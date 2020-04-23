Man charged, accused of running-over man with car

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man is recovering after police say he was chased and ran over by a driver on Wednesday night.
Officers got the call just after 8 a.m near the intersection of Texas Boulevard and W. 40th Street in Texarkana, Texas. Upon arrival, they found a 32-year-old man lying injured in the road.
He had been hit by a vehicle driven by Kelli Jack, 20, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department. The man told officers he was robbed minutes before.
However, when the police caught up with Jack, he said that the man showed him a gun and stole his wallet. Then, the man then fled on foot, and Jack told police he chased him with his car to get his wallet back.
Police said evidence was found at the scene that led officers to question Jack’s account of the incident. He was later taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.
The victim was sent to a Texarkana hospital with serious injuries. He is in critical condition.
Jack was booked into the Bi-State Jail on Wednesday. Bond is pending.
The incident remains under investigation.
