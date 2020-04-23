Little rain to end the week then a great weekend

(KSLA) - The weather will be a little wet Friday evening. Then this weekend will be very nice and dry with no chance of rain. Friday will have a small risk for severe weather as a cold front moves through.
This evening will be very nice. There will not be any rain around and most of the clouds will be gone. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s. It will be a great evening.
Tonight, there will be mostly clear skies. There will not be any rain during the night. Temperatures will fall to the lower 60s. It will be a nice start to the day on Friday.
Friday will have some rain during the evening, but more during the overnight hours. So, most of the day should remain dry. That rain will be from a weak cold front pushing through. Rain chances are up to 20% for the day and 30% after sunset. Temperatures will also return to the lower 80s in the afternoon.
This upcoming weekend is looking nice! Rain chances have gone down to 0% for Saturday and Sunday! So, we may finally have some dry weather on a weekend! Temperatures will be a little cooler and will top out in the mid 70s. This is thanks to the cold front Friday night. It will finally be a nice weekend when the weather will not get in the way of any plans.
Monday will start off next week on a dry note. There will not be any rain, so it should be a good day. There will be a few clouds though mixing in with some sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday next week will go back to having some rain around. I have the rain chance up to 40% Tuesday and 30% Wednesday. So, it will not be a washout, but storms are certainly possible. It is too early to tell if there will be any severe weather though. We will of course let you know once that changes. Temperatures will also be cooler as a result of the rain.
