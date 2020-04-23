Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas to lift coronavirus limits on elective surgeries
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is easing its ban on elective surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he'll announce next week whether other businesses can re-open. Hutchinson said Wednesday that the state will allow hospitals and clinics to resume some elective surgeries starting Monday. The state had ordered health providers to reschedule procedures that can be safely postponed. Hutchinson says next week he'll begin announcing decisions on whether to lift other restrictions, starting with restaurants on April 29. Officials say the number of reported coronavirus cases in the state has risen to at least 2,392.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Court allows Arkansas ban on surgical abortions due to virus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court is allowing Arkansas to ban most surgical abortions during the coronavirus pandemic. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday dissolved a judge's temporary restraining order against the abortion ban. The Arkansas Department of Health had told the state's only surgical abortion clinic to stop performing the procedure unless it was needed to protect the life or health of the mother. The state had argued Little Rock Family Planning Services violated a ban on elective surgeries during the pandemic. The appeals court’s ruling says the Health Department’s “directive is a legally valid response to the circumstances.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PARTY MEETINGS
Arkansas parties make changes to conventions amid COVID-19
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ two dominant political parties have changed the way national convention delegates will be elected amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Democratic Party of Arkansas will meet electronically while the Republican Party of Arkansas will elect its national delegates at regional and statewide assemblies following social distancing distancing. Democrats are adopting online alternatives due to time constraints. The state’s special convention was originally scheduled for May 30. Republicans hope the crisis is over by the time the party needs to gather for its June 20 meeting.
ARKANSAS REDISTRICTING
Arkansas redistricting group seeks easing of petition rules
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A group trying to get a redistricting proposal on Arkansas’ ballot has filed a lawsuit seeking more time to submit its petitions. Arkansas Voters First filed a federal lawsuit that also seeks a waiver of the state’s requirement that signatures be witnessed in person and to allow signatures be submitted electronically. The group says the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible to collect the signatures needed. The initiative campaign was launched less than a week before Arkansas announced its first coronavirus case. The group says it’s effectively halted canvassing efforts because of restrictions imposed due to the virus.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EXECUTION-DRUGS
Doctors: Execution drugs could help COVID-19 patients
HOUSTON (AP) — A group of medical professionals is asking death penalty states for medications used both for lethal injections and to help coronavirus patients who are on ventilators. But a doctor who's behind the request and a death penalty expert says secrecy surrounding executions could hinder those efforts because they don't know what drugs states have. The letter was sent this month to corrections departments asking states with the death penalty to release drug stockpiles to health care facilities. Many medications used to sedate and immobilize people put on ventilators and to treat their pain are the same drugs that states use to put inmates to death.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVY
Reinstate? Reassign? Navy to decide fate of fired captain
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy’s top admiral will soon decide the fate of the ship captain who was fired after pleading for his superiors to move faster to safeguard his coronavirus-infected crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. In the glare of a public spotlight, Adm. Mike Gilday, will decide whether Capt. Brett Crozier stepped out of line or did the right thing when he went around his chain of command and sent an email pushing for action to stem the growing outbreak, which has killed one sailor. Crozier was fired on orders from Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary, who has since resigned.