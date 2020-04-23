KSLA Salutes: Air Force Reservist heads to New York to help fight against COVID-19

(KSLA) - Air Force Captain Micole Williams wasn’t expecting a parade of cars in her neighborhood on Friday, April 17 — but it was just the thing she needed that day.
“I told my husband earlier, ‘I have to do a ride by and see everyone before I get out of town,’" she said. "I had no idea, none whatsoever.”
Earlier that day Williams talked about leaving her family to go to New York and help those battling the coronavirus.
“We are trained to serve our community here domestically and abroad so it wasn’t a shock to me when I got the call that I would be needed," she said.
The call came earlier that week and by Friday she was packing up her things to leave.
Williams was actually born on Barksdale Air Force Base and always had plans to join the military.
“I knew very early on that I wanted to serve," she said. "Seeing my father get dressed in his blues, I was always so excited. It was always so exciting for me to see that.”
Her father signed the papers for her to enlist in the Air Force while she was still in high school at the age of 17.
“I did some European tours," she said. "I served at Barksdale. I augmented as a cop — security forces for quite some time.”
Now, after years of schooling, she’s a nurse practitioner and has been grateful to have her family’s support along the way.
Williams admits this mission is a little scary though.
“It reminds me of being that 17-year-old leaving home for the first time," she said. "I have a husband, I have three beautiful daughters so I am a little bit nervous.”
But her faith and the support from her family is something she’s thankful to have.
Williams will likely be gone for the next several months helping out in hospitals in the New York City area.
