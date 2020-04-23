CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For only the second time in franchise history, the Bengals are poised to select a quarterback with the top overall pick of the NFL Draft.
But is Joe Burrow a “can’t miss” prospect?
After a record-setting final college season that included 60 touchdown passes, the Heisman Trophy and a national championship, Burrow rose above the rest of his draft class as the consensus No. 1 overall pick.
“He’s a rock star,” former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said. “Kind of a modern-day Steve Young type of player. Steve had this ‘spidey-sense’ in a way as a player, so Joe Burrow is going to be one of those quarterbacks that transcends the coaching and transcends the people around him.”
This is the fourth time in franchise history the Bengals have owned the No. 1 pick in the draft and the results have been mixed.
The Bengals drafted quarterback Carson Palmer with the top overall pick in 2003. Palmer led the NFL in touchdown passes his second year as the Bengals’ starting quarterback and broke the team’s 15 year playoff drought, but never led the team to a playoff win and forced his way out of Cincinnati later in his career.
The Bengals also had the No. 1 pick in 1994 and 1995 drafting defensive lineman Dan Wilkinson and running back Ki-Jana Carter respectively. Neither player had a stand out career.
Can Burrow break the mold and turn around the Bengals franchise?
“He’s absolutely, 100% a can’t miss prospect,” Sports Illustrated Bengals writer James Rapien said. “That doesn’t mean he’s a flawless prospect.”
Burrow’s arm strength is considered average among current NFL starting quarterbacks, but his accuracy, athleticism and intangibles have made him the closest thing the Bengals have had to a ‘can’t miss’ prospect since they drafted A.J. Green in 2011.
“I think his attitude, while it’s edgy, it’s what you need,” Rapien added. “He was in an NFL offense (last season at LSU) and threw 60 touchdowns. I think Joe Burrow is a no-brainer No. 1 overall.”
