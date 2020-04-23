First Alert: Severe weather possible Friday evening

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Friday evening across portions of the ArkLaTex. Areas near and north of I-20 have been placed under a ‘Slight’ risk of severe weather or '2′ on a scale of 1 to 5.
Damaging wind and large hail are the primary threat. The risk of tornadoes looks rather low and limited to primarily to parts of northeast Texas, southwest Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma. Heavy downpours are possible, rain should remain isolated and short-lived enough to prevent any substantial flooding risk.
Futuretrack shows that storms may not start forming until early evening and the coverage looks sparse.
By mid-evening storms have increased across northwest Louisiana, but still only isolated in coverage.
By late evening storms should be exiting the ArkLaTex.
While only isolated storms are expected, you'll still want to stay weather aware Friday evening.
