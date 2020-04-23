First Alert: Severe weather possible Friday evening

Futuretrack at 9pm Friday (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | April 23, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 8:14 PM

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Friday evening across portions of the ArkLaTex. Areas near and north of I-20 have been placed under a ‘Slight’ risk of severe weather or '2′ on a scale of 1 to 5.

Friday's severe weather outlook (Source: KSLA)

Damaging wind and large hail are the primary threat. The risk of tornadoes looks rather low and limited to primarily to parts of northeast Texas, southwest Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma. Heavy downpours are possible, rain should remain isolated and short-lived enough to prevent any substantial flooding risk.

Severe weather threats on Friday (Source: KSLA)

Futuretrack shows that storms may not start forming until early evening and the coverage looks sparse.

Futuretrack at 7pm Friday (Source: KSLA)

By mid-evening storms have increased across northwest Louisiana, but still only isolated in coverage.

Futuretrack at 9pm Friday (Source: KSLA)

By late evening storms should be exiting the ArkLaTex.

Futuretrack at 11pm Friday (Source: KSLA)

While only isolated storms are expected, you’ll still want to stay weather aware Friday evening. The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information surrounding the severe weather threat. Here’s how you can get the most recent forecast details:

