DPSO names Mansfield drowning victim

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who drowned on Wednesday.
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Le’Hera Harris.
According to officials, Harris was trying to get his trash can from a rain-swollen canal off Gibbs Street.
“Eventually he was swept into some moving water,” said DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson.
The incident happened while heavy rain swept across the ArkLaTex. Sheriff Richardson said that deputies were rescuing people from their flooded homes just a few blocks away.
Harris’ body was found about 50 yards away, an hour and a half after authorities were called.
Mansfield Police and Fire Departments, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeSoto Fire Districts 1 and 8 and EMS responded to the scene.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.