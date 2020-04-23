3 dead, dozens injured after tornado blows through Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Extensive storm damage has been reported in Polk County following Wednesday’s storm, and many injuries have been confirmed, as well as fatalities.
According to emergency management officials, three people were killed and nearly 30 people injured. The search for others continues.
Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Byron Lyons said a good amount of damage has been reported in the Onalaska area and Seven Oaks areas. A separate storm which appeared to have a tornado on the ground tore through the counties of Tyler and Jasper. Reports of damage have not yet been made available.
“All the power’s out in Jasper I think but we’ve been lucky so far,” Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said.
“I just went up to Colmesneil and it looks so far like we dodged a bullet," Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said. "Some of our volunteer fire departments are going to Polk County to help out there.”
Onalaska schools have lost power. Those needing shelter can go to Dunbar Gym in Livingston for shelter services, according to the Polk County Emergency Management office.
A staging area has been established at the Onalaska Senior High School for those who cannot reach Dunbar.
The Emergency Operations Center will be coordinating information on displaced persons. For welfare checks, call 936-327-6826.
A statement from the EOC added later said, “persons wishing to assist in disaster response, please DO NOT go to the affected area. Specialized personnel is working search & rescue at this time and additional traffic may hinder their response. Instead, please call the Polk County Emergency Operations Center to provide your information 936-327-6813.”
Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement following reports of widespread damage from severe weather, including a tornado, in several Polk County communities.
“My office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and other state agencies are working with local officials to provide immediate support to the areas devastated by this tornado,” said Governor Abbott. “The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help Texans in need and to provide assistance to these communities. Our hearts are with our fellow Texans tonight and the state will continue to do everything it can to support those affected by this severe weather.”
