Strong and severe thunderstorms develop throughout Wednesday

So as you are getting ready to start your day we are already tracking some strong and severe thunderstorms across the far northern ArkLaTex. This is just the beginning of what could be a very active day for the ArkLaTex as storms will really begin to develop later this afternoon through the evening. This is the reason that Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Storms will reach their peak intensity later this afternoon and evening before tapering off during the overnight hours. The biggest concern with these storms is for hail and damaging winds, but their will also be a tornado threat as well so make sure you have a severe weather readiness plan in place.