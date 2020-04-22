Strong and severe thunderstorms develop throughout Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are tracking possible strong and severe thunderstorms all throughout the day today. Because of the potential for severe weather we have declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day. Scattered strong and severe thunderstorms will occur off and on throughout the day today as disturbance pushes through the region. Thunderstorms should move out of the region overnight and the rest of the work week should be quite until Friday evening when another round of showers could be moving through the viewing area. Your weekend forecast is looking very pleasant with highs in the mid-70s with little to no humidity.
So as you are getting ready to start your day we are already tracking some strong and severe thunderstorms across the far northern ArkLaTex. This is just the beginning of what could be a very active day for the ArkLaTex as storms will really begin to develop later this afternoon through the evening. This is the reason that Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Storms will reach their peak intensity later this afternoon and evening before tapering off during the overnight hours. The biggest concern with these storms is for hail and damaging winds, but their will also be a tornado threat as well so make sure you have a severe weather readiness plan in place.
As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking better weather for the most part. We should be dry during the day both Thursday and Friday, but we are watching for the potential for showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm Friday evening as a cold front will be moving through the region. Behind the front we are tracking a perfect weekend for the ArkLaTex with ample sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity.
As we look ahead to next week we are tracking our next chance for showers Tuesday night and into Wednesday, but overall we could be seeing a pretty calm and tranquil week weather wise for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will also slowing be moving up as well. High temperatures by Tuesday will be in the low 80s, but the good news the mugginess factor will not be major here in the region with maybe the possible exception of today and Friday as Dew points will be rising into the 60s.
So get ready for a very active day weather wise across the ArkLaTex as thunderstorms will be a mainstay all day long, but a pleasant week ahead is something to look forward to. Have a great and safe day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
