Shreveport mayor to hold second virtual interfaith prayer service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, April 23, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will host his second interfaith prayer service for the community.
The event starts at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live.
"Faith leaders from various traditions will offer words of encouragement and prayers of healing for Shreveport during this difficult time. In addition, we will have a special guest that is sure to uplift spirits," reads a news release.
All participants in the service will connect using the Zoom app for safety reasons and to practice social distancing.
Participants are:
- Councilman/ Pastor James Green, Union Mission Baptist Church
- Bishop Francis Malone, Catholic Diocese of Shreveport
- Pastor Greg Oliver, Mount Canaan Baptist Church
- Rabbi Dr. Jana De Benedetti, B'nai Zion Congregation
- Imam Waiel Shihadeh, Islamic Association of Greater Shreveport
- Pastor David Hoey, Rhema Word Ministries
- Rev. Barbara Jarrell, All Souls Unitarian Church
- Pastor John Henson, Church for the Highlands
Follow Mayor Perkins by liking his Facebook page at Facebook.com/MayorOfShreveport
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.