Shreveport mayor to hold second virtual interfaith prayer service

Mayor Adrian Perkins
By Alex Onken | April 22, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 3:33 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, April 23, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will host his second interfaith prayer service for the community.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live.

"Faith leaders from various traditions will offer words of encouragement and prayers of healing for Shreveport during this difficult time. In addition, we will have a special guest that is sure to uplift spirits," reads a news release.

All participants in the service will connect using the Zoom app for safety reasons and to practice social distancing.

Participants are:

  • Councilman/ Pastor James Green, Union Mission Baptist Church
  • Bishop Francis Malone, Catholic Diocese of Shreveport
  • Pastor Greg Oliver, Mount Canaan Baptist Church
  • Rabbi Dr. Jana De Benedetti, B'nai Zion Congregation
  • Imam Waiel Shihadeh, Islamic Association of Greater Shreveport
  • Pastor David Hoey, Rhema Word Ministries
  • Rev. Barbara Jarrell, All Souls Unitarian Church
  • Pastor John Henson, Church for the Highlands

