Severe storms this evening, then quiet weather to end the week

There will be more passing clouds on Thursday and Friday. Thursday, there is only a 10% chance of rain, while Friday goes up to 30%. Thursday’s best chance of rain will be near sunrise, then will be dry the rest of the day. Friday will have more rain during the evening, but more during the overnight hours. So, most of the day should remain dry. That rain will be from a weak cold front pushing through. Temperatures will also return to the lower 80s in the afternoon.