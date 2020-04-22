Severe storms this evening, then quiet weather to end the week

(KSLA) - Strong and severe storms will continue moving through the ArkLaTex until late tonight. There will be all forms of severe weather possible. By midnight, the severe threat should be over. Then the weather will be quiet for the remainder of the week.
This evening, there will be some strong and severe storms. We are under an enhanced risk for severe weather, so there is a good chance for us to see hail, damaging winds, or tornadoes.
Tonight, the rain will be winding down. There should not be any more severe weather as we approach midnight. By Thursday morning, there may be a couple lingering showers, but will also come to an end quickly. Rain chances are still high for tonight.
There will be more passing clouds on Thursday and Friday. Thursday, there is only a 10% chance of rain, while Friday goes up to 30%. Thursday’s best chance of rain will be near sunrise, then will be dry the rest of the day. Friday will have more rain during the evening, but more during the overnight hours. So, most of the day should remain dry. That rain will be from a weak cold front pushing through. Temperatures will also return to the lower 80s in the afternoon.
This upcoming weekend is looking nice! Rain chances have gone down to 0% for Saturday and Sunday! So, we may finally have some dry weather on a weekend! Temperatures will be a little cooler and will top out in the mid 70s. This is thanks to the cold front Friday night.
Monday will start off next week on a dry note. There will not be any rain, so it should be a good day. There will be a few clouds though. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday next week will go back to having some rain around. I have the rain chance up to 40% Tuesday and 30% Wednesday. So, it will not be a washout, but storms are certainly possible. It is too early to tell if there will be any severe weather though. We will of course let you know once that changes.
