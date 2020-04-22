17 places to get free masks to help contain COVID-19

BOSSIER/CADDO PARISHES, La. (KSLA) — Residents of Bossier and Caddo parishes this week will be able to pick up free face masks to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
They will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday.
In Bossier Parish, the masks will be distributed at these three drive-through locations:
- Bossier Sheriff’s Office substation, 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City
- Bossier Sheriff’s Office substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City
- Old Plain Dealing Academy, 200 Garrett St. in Plain Dealing
In Caddo Parish, the masks will be available at these 14 locations:
- A.B. Palmer Park, 547 E. 79th St. in Shreveport;
- A.C. Steere Park, 4009 Youree Drive in Shreveport
- Airport Park, 6500 Kennedy Drive in Shreveport;
- Bill Cockrell Park, 4109 Pines Road in Shreveport;
- Bilberry Park 1902 Alabama Ave. in Shreveport;
- David Raines Park, 2920 Grove Lane in Shreveport;
- LSU-Shreveport, One University Place in Shreveport
- Mayo Road compactor, 124 Mayo Road in Shreveport
- North Blanchard compactor, 7340 Louisiana Highway 1 in Blanchard
- Keithville compactor, 5159 Keithville-Springridge Road in Keithville
- Southern Hills Park, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport;
- Sunset Acres Park, 6700 Quillen Blvd. in Shreveport;
- Valencia Park, 1800 Viking Drive in Shreveport;
- Westpark Compactor, 7294 West Park Road in Shreveport
The masks — 53,500 in Bossier and more than 110,000 in Caddo — are part of almost 2.1 million masks that the Hanes clothing company provided to Louisiana parishes for distribution to their respective residents.
Each parish received a quantity based on a percentage of their population.
The masks can be washed and reused.
