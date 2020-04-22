Man drowns in rain-swollen canal

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — A man drowned while trying to retrieve his garbage can.
Authorities say it happened during storms Wednesday in Mansfield.
Heavy rain across DeSoto Parish and elsewhere in the ArkLaTex had spawned flash flooding.
The man was attempting to get the can out of a canal off Gibbs Road when he fell in, authorities say.
The water wasn’t that high but was moving very fast and swept him away.
There were several 911 calls and a lengthy search.
Searchers recovered the man’s body about 50 yards downstream about 1.5 hours after he fell in.
The man was carrying no identification, authorities say.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
