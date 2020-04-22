Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Lawsuit filed over coronavirus outbreak at Arkansas prison
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit accusing Arkansas of not taking adequate steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in its prisons. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Disability Rights Arkansas and the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas. Health officials on Tuesday said the number of inmates testing positive at the Cummins Unit had reached about 670. The lawsuit was filed of behalf of about a dozen inmates, including three at Cummins.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PARTY MEETINGS
Arkansas parties make changes to conventions amid COVID-19
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ two dominant political parties have changed the way national convention delegates will be elected amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Democratic Party of Arkansas will meet electronically while the Republican Party of Arkansas will elect its national delegates at regional and statewide assemblies following social distancing distancing. Democrats are adopting online alternatives due to time constraints. The state’s special convention was originally scheduled for May 30. Republicans hope the crisis is over by the time the party needs to gather for its June 20 meeting.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EXECUTION-DRUGS
Doctors: Execution drugs could help COVID-19 patients
HOUSTON (AP) — A group of medical professionals is asking death penalty states for medications used both for lethal injections and to help coronavirus patients who are on ventilators. But a doctor who's behind the request and a death penalty expert says secrecy surrounding executions could hinder those efforts because they don't know what drugs states have. The letter was sent this month to corrections departments asking states with the death penalty to release drug stockpiles to health care facilities. Many medications used to sedate and immobilize people put on ventilators and to treat their pain are the same drugs that states use to put inmates to death.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVY
Reinstate? Reassign? Navy to decide fate of fired captain
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy’s top admiral will soon decide the fate of the ship captain who was fired after pleading for his superiors to move faster to safeguard his coronavirus-infected crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. In the glare of a public spotlight, Adm. Mike Gilday, will decide whether Capt. Brett Crozier stepped out of line or did the right thing when he went around his chain of command and sent an email pushing for action to stem the growing outbreak, which has killed one sailor. Crozier was fired on orders from Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary, who has since resigned.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Arkansas cop says he's been mistreated since reinstatement
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer who was reinstated after being fired for fatally shooting a black motorist is asking a judge to hold Little Rock’s mayor and police chief in contempt, saying he has been mistreated since returning to work. The Arkansas Democrat reports that Officer Charlie Starks’ attorney, Robert Newcomb, filed an motion on Wednesday. Police Chief Keith Humphrey fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy in the shooting of Bradley Blackshire. A judge overturned a commission's ruling that upheld the firing, ordering the officer to be reinstated. Starks claims he's been treated badly since returning to the force.
ARKANSAS LEGISLATURE
Arkansas lawmakers OK budget, ending session amid pandemic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have approved the state's budget and reauthorized its Medicaid expansion as they wrapped up this year's session amid the coronavirus pandemic. The House and Senate approved identical versions of the proposed $5.8 billion revenue stabilization law, which sets spending priorities for the coming fiscal year. The House also approved the state's Medicaid budget, includes funding for the expansion program that has led to drawn-out fights in past years. The Legislature met in two different locations for the session, with the House in a basketball arena, because of the outbreak. They plan to formally adjourn April 24.