The “COVID-19 effect” is impacting the crawfish industry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At some point, many of us ask if there is anything left unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the latest examples is Mudbug Madness, an annual festival in Shreveport that has been canceled due to the outbreak.
Another example is the crawfish industry, which saw a strong start to its season before the COVID-19 virus arrived in this part of the country.
After Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the stay-at-home order, along with social distancing guidelines, crawfish demand and prices plummeted.
That’s good news for customers looking for the best deals possible, but not so good news for crawfish producers.
According to a new survey by the LSU AgCenter, crawfish producers have lost income of $500 per acre and could end their season more than a month early.
For business owners like Chuck Sartori, at Shaver’s Crawfish & Catering in Shreveport, crawfish prices have dropped by about 30 percent year to year.
“I haven’t seen crawfish at the price they were at Easter, that inexpensive, in probably 12, 15 years.”
But there is a flip side to lower prices.
For one thing, social distancing rules out crawfish boils.
For Sartori, that’s 50 percent of his business.
“You can’t have 500 people in a convention center eating crawfish or at somebody’s farm. You can’t have 40 people do it.”
Sartori said drive-through and delivery options have helped make up at least some of their drop in revenue.
“It’s good for us because we’ve got good retail sales right now. Folks are coming in, they’re eating crawfish. They’re going home. They’re sitting on their patio.”
And many credit their loyal customer base for keeping them afloat.
Shreveport resident Reginald Wilson, who’s been a Shaver’s regular for years, said the the lower prices are only part of the equation.
"We're all part of a tradition, all of us. It's not about where we're from. It's who we are. We're from Louisiana. And Louisiana is crawfish."
He’s not alone. Family-owned businesses like Shaver’s have diehard customers to help them through the toughest of times.
“I’m a regular. I’ve been coming here for years, for years,” said Robin Williams, also of Shreveport.
She said she was acutely aware of those low crawfish prices, leading her to buy more.
“I’ve been, yeah, 'cuz I went from 3 pounds a day to now I’m getting 5 pounds a day.”
