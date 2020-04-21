‘You’re not alone,’ Shreveport woman gives back, despite coronavirus loss

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LaShonda Diouf’s coronavirus story is a modern-day nightmare — her father, mother, uncle and grandmother all contracted COVID-19.
“I had to internalize a lot,” she said. “I had a lot of nights where I cried.”
Though her mother was never hospitalized, her father, uncle and grandmother all landed in the ICU. Her father, James Taylor, was in the hospital for 22 days — 16 of which were spent on a ventilator in Willis-Knighton Bossier.
“It was like living in hell,” she said.
Diouf said her father is a people person and is normally calling for daily check-ups, which made his total isolation that much more unbearable.
Taylor, however, made a miraculous recovery, which she attributes to the grace of God.
“I am very strong in my faith and I know that God is a healer,” she added. “Just to see this in my family was a life-changing experience.”
Tragically, Diouf’s uncle, Billy Taylor, did not bounce back. He died in a hospital in New Orleans — news Diouf had to break to her father, soon after his release.
“How are we going to tell him [her father] that his baby brother did not survive the virus?” she asked.
Understandably, Diouf said it was one of the hardest conversations of her life.
“It was a moment of disbelief, sadness, (the) shock that a virus can cause such great harm,” she added. “Neither one of them knew the other was in the hospital.”
Presently, her grandmother remains hospitalized in stable, but critical condition in New Orleans.
Diouf, standing strong on her faith, isn’t letting this unthinkable situation get the best of her.
She’s using this moment to show others also directly affected by COVID-19 that someone is right there, too.
“I asked God, ‘what is it that I can do to help someone?’” she told KSLA. “I’m not a doctor, I’m not on the front lines, but what is it the I can do?”
Diouf launched the #BecauseWeCare campaign, which has involved her handing out nearly two dozen care baskets, not to mention raising over $3,200 for those dealing with financial woes inflicted by the disease.
“We care and you’re not alone,” she added. “Know that God has his angels dispatched for such a time as this.”
You could say Diouf is our angel, shedding light in a place that needs to be brightened.
