Threat for severe weather Wednesday has increased

(KSLA) - The threat for severe storms on Wednesday has now increased to a medium risk. There is now an enhanced risk for severe weather which is level 3 out of 5.
This evening will be dry with no rain around. There will be a few more clouds around though. It should still be a nice evening. Temperatures will be warm and fall to the lower 70s and upper 60s.
Tonight, I do expect a little bit of rain. There will be a few non severe storms near the I-30 corridor. These will not amount to much since they will quickly be moving away. Although, there will be some heavy downpours. I have the rain chance at 20% because I do not expect everyone to see rain tonight. Temperatures will cool to the lower and mid 60s.
Wednesday is when we are expecting strong to severe storms. We will take a break from the rain in the morning before it quickly returns in the afternoon and evening. There is now an enhanced risk for severe storms.
By the time we get to the afternoon and evening, the heavier rain and stronger storms will arrive. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather for the entire ArkLaTex. Damaging wind is the primary threat, with hails and tornadoes both a little lower at a low to medium risk. Flash flooding is also possible. All of the severe weather will end by midnight Wednesday night. Rain chances for Wednesday are up to 70%.
One thing we are hoping for is that we do not get any sunshine on Wednesday. It is better if we have more rain early and the clouds stay think and hang around. This will keep temperatures a little cooler and may help weaken the evening storms.
After the rain ends Wednesday night, the rain should stay away for a couple days. There will be more passing clouds on Thursday and Friday, but there is only a 10-20% chance of rain. Thursday will have the best chance of rain near sunrise, then will be dry the rest of the day. Friday will have more rain during the evening, but more during the overnight hours. Temperatures will also return to the lower 80s in the afternoon.
This upcoming weekend is looking nice so far! I have only a 210% chance of rain Saturday and a 0% chance on Sunday! So, we may finally have some dry weather on a weekend! Temperatures will be a little cooler and will top out in the mid 70s.
Have a great rest of this week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.