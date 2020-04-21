Texas reopens its parks for day use

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Texas reopened its 89 state parks Monday.
It’s Phase I of reopening the state’s economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.
And it didn’t take long for people to begin flocking to Atlanta State Park in Cass County.
One group of friends at the state park in Atlanta said the change of scenery is much needed after weeks of staying at home.
“I’m happy to be out of the house and enjoying nature for a change,” Mary Tillman said.
“Well, because I got cabin fever really bad and we need to get out,” Roy Tillman added.
The Tillmans said they made their reservation Sunday and traveled to the park to meet with friends Jerry and Joyce Cooks, of Mount Pleasant.
The parks are back open for day use only.
Visitors must:
- buy day use permits through the Texas State Parks reservation system and print them out before traveling to a park;
- cover their faces once they are in the park;
- be in groups of no more than 5; and,
- keep at least 6 feet from people outside their group.
Texas State Park officials also encourage visitors to bring with them all the provisions, such as hand sanitizers and masks, that they will need so local businesses will have enough goods to properly take care of their communities.
