Scattered strong and severe thunderstorms Wednesday

As we look ahead to Wednesday we continue to track showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with the potential for several of these storms to be severe. Thunderstorms could first break out during the morning hours tomorrow and continue off and on throughout the day. The greatest likelihood of these storms becoming severe will be during the afternoon through the evening. Right now the greatest threat is for large hail along with the potential for strong winds and isolated tornadoes. Storms should move out by midnight and our weather will improve the rest of the week.