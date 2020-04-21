Scattered strong and severe thunderstorms Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are watching for the potential of a couple showers as we go through the morning hours before remaining mostly dry during the afternoon hours. We continue to track the potential for strong and severe thunderstorms during the afternoon hours on Wednesday as a disturbance moves through the viewing area. Your weekend forecast is now shaping up to be dry along with comfortable temperatures as highs should be in the mid and upper 70s. So the most active part of your forecast will be over the next two days.
So if you are heading out the door this morning most of you should be able to leave your rain gear at home. We are tracking a few morning showers, but none of this activity should be widespread. Temperatures will also be moving up today as highs are expected to right around the 80 degree mark. Humidity will also be rising as we are expecting a bit more mugginess in the air today.
As we look ahead to Wednesday we continue to track showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with the potential for several of these storms to be severe. Thunderstorms could first break out during the morning hours tomorrow and continue off and on throughout the day. The greatest likelihood of these storms becoming severe will be during the afternoon through the evening. Right now the greatest threat is for large hail along with the potential for strong winds and isolated tornadoes. Storms should move out by midnight and our weather will improve the rest of the week.
As we move through the rest of the week we are tracking relatively tranquil weather along with warming temperatures for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures on Friday could reach into the mid 80s for some in the viewing area. We are tracking a cold front that will be moving through the region late Friday and early Saturday and will make conditions for comfortable for the weekend. In addition, this could be the best overall weekend forecast that we have seen the past few weeks as rain chances have gone down significantly.
So while we are tracking strong and severe thunderstorms Wednesday once we get to Thursday and beyond much more tranquil weather is on the way for the ArkLaTex. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
