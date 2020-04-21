Price gouging targets online shoppers during coronavirus outbreak

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Buying essentials online to avoid shopping in public has been challenging for some people looking for things like hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, mask and hand soaps.
These items have skyrocketed in demand and so has the price on some internet sites.
Some sites have even offered a package of hand sanitizer bottles for more than $100. That’s price gouging and it’s illegal.
States have laws against price gouging and they recommend you report it if you see it happening. Here’s the information to contact you area attorney general if you experience price gouging:
Arkansas
- Report online
- Phone Number: (501) 682-2007
- E-mail: consumer@ArkansasAG.gov
Louisiana
- Report online
- Phone Number: (225) 326-6465
Texas
- Report online
- Phone Number: (800) 621-0508
Oklahoma
- E-mail: consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov
- Phone Number: (405) 521-2029
Another way to protect your money right now from high prices is to price compare. Check a number of different sites so you can find the lowest prices on items you need for your home.
It’s also important to watch for an uptick in fake products promising protection or a cure for COVID-19. Those don’t exist so don’t fall for it.
