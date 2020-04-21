Ochsner Health releases 1,500th COVID-19 patient since March 9

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After 12 days on a ventilator and suffering from COVID 19, New Orleanian Kathleen Bennett left the hospital while listening to “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
Ochsner Health announced she is the 1,500th coronavirus patient to be released from Ochsner Medical Center New Orleans after the pandemic began.
Hospital staff cheered on Kathleen Bennett as she exited the hospital today to reunite with her family. This important milestone occurred on Monday (April 20) just over one month after Ochsner admitted its first COVID-19 patient on March 9.
Bennett, 57, was admitted to OMC – New Orleans on March 27, and later required a stay in the ICU where she experienced complications related to COVID-19.
Bennett also suffers from and received treatment for Lupus, an autoimmune condition.
The hospital says she has made an incredible recovery and will be completing her quarantine in Kansas with family
Bennett reunited with her granddaughter in style, with nurses, physicians and staff at OMC – New Orleans cheering her on and a musician playing “When the Saints go Marching In.”
