Month of the Military Child: Andrew Sarvis

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — April is the Month of the Military Child!
On Tuesday, April 21, we celebrate Andrew Sarvis.
The 13-year-old is in the seventh grade at Elm Grove Middle School in Bossier City.
His father serves in the Air Force.
Andrew’s sister serves in the Air Force National Guard.
And his brother is an Army ROTC cadet.
Every weeknight on KSLA News 12 at 5, we are recognizing children who come from military families here in the ArkLaTex.
Our next military child will be honored Wednesday, April 22.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.