Looking for movie theater popcorn? Marshall Cinema has you covered

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) -While movie theaters across the country remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic — one East Texas theater has found a way to make sure people get the snacks they want.
For the last couple of weeks, Marshall Cinema has been selling concessions every night to the public.
“The owner actually called us up and said ‘hey guys, I’d like to give this a try,’” said General Manager Ernesto Esquivel. "(He said) let’s open up and get these local customers that always come to us popcorn still. Give them nachos, the hot dogs, get them coming up here and see if it works and it did.”
Marshall Cinema is open every night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Esquivel says they see around 30 to 40 customers stop in to purchase everything from popcorn, drinks, candy and other snacks.
“They’re still happy to see us,” he said. “They’re happy that we’re actually serving the popcorn. They think it’s a great idea. They get to go home with their kids still watch the movies and eat the great popcorn too.”
Assistant Manager Athene Hopkins has been working every night and says the customers not only come for the snacks — but to support the theater.
“Several of them have made a point to say we’re going to come in every week,” she said. "(They say) we want to support you guys. We love your business (and), we want you to stay open.
Right now the theater can’t show any movies during the pandemic. They won’t be able to show the latest movies until late June early July, but the theater will continue to sell concessions until then.
Hopkins says while ticket sales do help — concession sales are what helps them keep operating.
“It’s really crucial for us to have good concession sales and we try to promote it the best we can with our low prices and our delicious popcorn, drinks and stuff like that,” she said.
Sylvia Frank stopped by Monday night just to get popcorn for her daughter.
“You gotta have some enjoyment during the virus so this is one of the many enjoyments that I still look forward to giving her,” she said.
For Printiss Dorsey he loves movie theater popcorn and likes that he can still stop by and purchase it during the pandemic.
“(They’ve) got to get rid of it some kind of way,” he said. "(You) can’t come see a movie, (so) I’ll watch a movie at home.”
