Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing 4/21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
A total of 304 new cases were reported Tuesday, with 262 of those cases coming from the Cummins Prison Unit.
Gov Hutchinson signed an executive order Tuesday to create a working group on testing in Arkansas. Hutchinson acknowledged that the state needs to do more testing and that’s why he created this group. “We worry about this coming back, so we need to increase our COVID-19 testing," Hutchinson said.
Dr. Nate Smith said, “If you ignore cases from prisons, Arkansas’ case numbers are going down.”
A total of 29 nursing homes either have patients, or workers, who have tested positive.
