LDAF commissioner urges farmers to keep track of losses in order to get assistance from USDA

As part of the program, the USDA will also be partnering with local and regional distributors, whose workforce has been greatly diminished by the closure of restaurants, bars, hotels, etc. in order to buy about $3 billion worth of fresh produce, dairy products, and meat. Distributors and wholesalers will then give boxes of these fresh products to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits in order to help people who need it.