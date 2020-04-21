Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-DEEPWATER-HORIZON-ECOSYSTEM-RECOVERY
Sparkling waters hide some lasting harm from 2010 oil spill
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years after the nation's biggest offshore oil spill fouled its waters, the Gulf of Mexico sparkles in the sunlight and its fish are safe to eat. But scientists who have spent $500 million from BP researching effects of the Deepwater Horizon disaster have found much to be concerned about. Numbers of dolphins and whales and even insects are down since the spill, which accelerated the loss of tidal marshes. Researchers also discovered that plumes of oil fall down to sea beds like ocean snow, killing great swaths of ancient deep-sea coral. They say the recovery has been remarkable, but losses remain profound.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
As COVID-19 hospitalizations taper, more procedures allowed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana officials say a warden and a medical director at a state prison have died. Warden Sandy McCain and medical director Dr. Casey McVea both worked at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Avoyelles Parish. The state says McVea died over the weekend and McCain died Monday. Earlier Monday state officials announced they will lift restrictions on some elective surgeries and other nonemergency medical procedures on April 27. Dr. Jimmy Guidry, the state health officer said Monday that any procedure that can be postponed without putting the patient at risk should still be delayed.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
3 killed by suspected tornado, lightning as storms hit South
HEADLAND, Ala. (AP) — Apparent tornadoes and a lighting strike are being blamed for three deaths in the South. Officials say one man was killed in Mississippi and another died in Alabama when winds ripped apart mobile homes. Authorities suspect tornadoes in each case. And a woman is dead in south Georgia following a house fire that officials suspect was caused by lightning. The Storm Prediction Center received more than 250 reports of possible tornadoes, high winds, hail and storm damage from east Texas to central Florida on Sunday and Monday. Thousands were left without power by the storms.
AP-US-SUPREME-COURT-NON-UNANIMOUS-JURIES
Supreme Court: Criminal juries must be unanimous to convict
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled juries in state criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant. The decsion settles a quirk of constitutional law that had allowed divided votes to result in convictions in Louisiana and Oregon. The justices’ 6-3 vote Monday overturned the conviction of a Louisiana man serving a life sentence for killing a woman after a jury voted 10-2 to convict him in 2016. Oregon is the only other state that allows for non-unanimous convictions for some crimes. Louisiana voters changed the law for crimes committed beginning in 2019. Now the same rules will apply in all 50 states and in the federal system: Juries must vote unanimously for conviction.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
Storms rake Deep South, 1 week after deadly tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Severe storms raked a wide swath of the Deep South during the nighttime hours, and forecasters are warning of the possibility of tornadoes just a week after a deadly twister outbreak in the region. The National Weather Service said Sunday that parts of several states are under a flash flood warning because of heavy rain and thunderstorms. The agency says tornadoes are a possible threat for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South, killing dozens.
DEEPWATER HORIZON-CHANGING LANDSCAPE
Baseball to beaches: Coast is different 10 years after spill
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — As oil spewed into the Gulf of Mexico from a blown-out BP well in 2010, residents wondered whether their home would ever be the same. A decade later, it’s not. The Deepwater Horizon disaster changed the region, with a flood of spending altering landscapes and attitudes. Many cities have new life in ways unforeseen during the “summer of oil." Money began flowing shortly after the disaster, though much came from the 2016 approval of a $20.8 billion settlement that dictated BP payments through 2031. Projects vary from a Mississippi baseball stadium, to Florida ferry service, and an Alabama hotel. Some question the use of funds for business over economic needs.
DEEPWATER HORIZON-DRILLING DEEPER
10 years after BP spill: Oil drilled deeper; rules relaxed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years ago, an oil rig explosion killed 11 workers and unleashed an environmental nightmare in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, companies are drilling in even deeper waters where the payoffs can be huge but the risks are greater. Industry leaders and government officials vow to prevent a repeat of BP’s Deepwater Horizon disaster that spilled 134 million gallons of oil, killed fish, birds and other wildlife and fouled the region’s beaches. But some scientists and environmentalists say safety practices appear to be eroding and there are worries that spill cleanup tactics have changed little since 2010.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNFORGIVING-APRIL
Mid-April in America is an unforgiving time, and now this
For a generation, mid-April has delivered some of American life’s most difficult moments. It's a week when young men have shot up schools. Terrorists have blown up fellow humans. A religious sect has clashed with the government. And environmental calamity has sullied the ocean. Now those traumatic anniversaries of the past 27 years are rolling by as Americans experience one of the most disruptive moments in their history: the coronavirus, and the effort to contain it. What is it about this one particular week in April, anyway?