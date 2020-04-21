Hospital ER visits decline amid COVID-19 outbreak

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Hospitals throughout the country are reporting a decrease in ER visits amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Michael Williams, an emergency medicine doctor at the WIllis-Knighton Bossier emergency room, says they are now seeing half the amount of patients they typically see.
“We normally see 500 to 600 patients per day over the four hospitals in the WIllis-Knighton System. Currently, we are seeing 200 to 300 patients systemwide. People are scared to come to the hospital.”
When COVID-19 began spreading in Northwest Louisiana, Williams said, people were asked to stay away from hospitals unless it was an emergency.
But as medical providers have gotten to know more about the virus, he continued, they are learning how to better protect people from it at hospitals.
“For instance, our emergency room here, we got what we call the COVID side and non-COVID side," Williams explained. "The patients are kept separate.
"If a patient is suspected of having COVID, they enter the ambulance entrance where I am standing until we know they are COVID negative. Patients who are not suspected of having COVID, like say your mom falls and breaks her hip and comes by ambulance, her entrance is on the other side of the building.”
Patients who fear contracting the virus tend to not seek help at the emergency room. Or they delay coming to the hospital.
Williams said he saw several patients this past weekend who waited to seek treatment. And waiting sometimes has consequences.
“One patient with a heart attack waited two days," the doctor said. "When patients wait that long, they lose heart muscles.
“I saw another patient who had a broken wrist that was obviously deformed. It had been broken for two or three days,” Williams said.
"Another patient over the weekend had an abscess inside their abdomen. They had been having symptoms for a week. Normally for that people show up within a day or so.
"Waiting allows those conditions to get worse and can get so bad that they aren’t fixable.”
It is is safe to come to the ER if you are experiencing a medical emergency, Williams said.
However, he added, call the hospital before your arrive if you feel like you may have COVID-19.
Other hospitals in the KSLA News 12 viewing area are experiencing differences during the COVID-19 outbreak as well.
