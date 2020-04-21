Hospital ER visits decline amid COVID-19 outbreak

It’s safe to come to ER if you have a medical emergency; call ahead if you think you may have the coronavirus, doctor says

By Chandler Watkins | April 21, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 10:13 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Hospitals throughout the country are reporting a decrease in ER visits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Michael Williams, an emergency medicine doctor at the WIllis-Knighton Bossier emergency room, says they are now seeing half the amount of patients they typically see.

“We normally see 500 to 600 patients per day over the four hospitals in the WIllis-Knighton System. Currently, we are seeing 200 to 300 patients systemwide. People are scared to come to the hospital.”

Fear of COVID-19 keeps some with true emergencies from visiting the ER

When COVID-19 began spreading in Northwest Louisiana, Williams said, people were asked to stay away from hospitals unless it was an emergency.

But as medical providers have gotten to know more about the virus, he continued, they are learning how to better protect people from it at hospitals.

“For instance, our emergency room here, we got what we call the COVID side and non-COVID side," Williams explained. "The patients are kept separate.

"If a patient is suspected of having COVID, they enter the ambulance entrance where I am standing until we know they are COVID negative. Patients who are not suspected of having COVID, like say your mom falls and breaks her hip and comes by ambulance, her entrance is on the other side of the building.”

Patients who fear contracting the virus tend to not seek help at the emergency room. Or they delay coming to the hospital.

Williams said he saw several patients this past weekend who waited to seek treatment. And waiting sometimes has consequences.

“One patient with a heart attack waited two days," the doctor said. "When patients wait that long, they lose heart muscles.

“I saw another patient who had a broken wrist that was obviously deformed. It had been broken for two or three days,” Williams said.

"Another patient over the weekend had an abscess inside their abdomen. They had been having symptoms for a week. Normally for that people show up within a day or so.

"Waiting allows those conditions to get worse and can get so bad that they aren’t fixable.”

It is is safe to come to the ER if you are experiencing a medical emergency, Williams said.

However, he added, call the hospital before your arrive if you feel like you may have COVID-19.

Other hospitals in the KSLA News 12 viewing area are experiencing differences during the COVID-19 outbreak as well.

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System provided the following statement:

"Though we cannot speak to specifics, we have certainly seen the volumes in our Emergency Department change during the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been an increase in patients presenting with respiratory issues; and that is coupled with an overall increase in the level of acuity or severity that patients are presenting with. As the community adheres to the concept of social distancing, we want to remind everyone that doesn’t mean putting off needed health care to honor social distancing mandates, especially if seeking attention sooner could avoid becoming emergent. It is safe to get care at CHRISTUS. We have extensive protocols to mitigate exposure risk to patients. Higher acuity levels suggest to us that patients may be waiting out their symptoms that perhaps could have been addressed earlier in a non-ER setting such as an urgent care or physician’s office. For example, in an effort to decrease their exposure, patients may try to avoid visiting the clinic to see their cardiologist or may not go to the emergency room when they are having chest pains, despite having a family history of heart disease. Then when they do see their cardiologist or seek care for chest pain, the severity of their illness or injury is much higher.
"As a system, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier is looking to change that worry for patients and do all we can to help them understand that our hospitals and clinics are a safe place to receive the care they need today and in the future. Today, we are especially excited to bring virtual care options that allow the patient to see their primary care doctor or specialty provider via telehealth for the treatment and management of chronic conditions like heart disease or diabetes. And in the future, we will be able to care for the most critically ill or injured in our new ER under construction now for an early Fall opening. It will be doubled in size to meet our volume demand, providing the best in emergency care to our community.
“Our goal is the same today as it was yesterday, two weeks ago and 10 years before that: we are here to provide compassionate, high-quality, faith-based care to this community. There may be some changes to how we are providing it today, but our mission, and the commitment of our caregivers remains steadfast.”
— Dr. T. Steen Trawick Jr., chief executive officer and chief medical officer for CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System

