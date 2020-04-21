Hospital ER visits decline amid COVID-19 outbreak

"Though we cannot speak to specifics, we have certainly seen the volumes in our Emergency Department change during the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been an increase in patients presenting with respiratory issues; and that is coupled with an overall increase in the level of acuity or severity that patients are presenting with. As the community adheres to the concept of social distancing, we want to remind everyone that doesn’t mean putting off needed health care to honor social distancing mandates, especially if seeking attention sooner could avoid becoming emergent. It is safe to get care at CHRISTUS. We have extensive protocols to mitigate exposure risk to patients. Higher acuity levels suggest to us that patients may be waiting out their symptoms that perhaps could have been addressed earlier in a non-ER setting such as an urgent care or physician’s office. For example, in an effort to decrease their exposure, patients may try to avoid visiting the clinic to see their cardiologist or may not go to the emergency room when they are having chest pains, despite having a family history of heart disease. Then when they do see their cardiologist or seek care for chest pain, the severity of their illness or injury is much higher.