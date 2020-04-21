Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Baseball's sign-stealing whistleblower would have returned to Houston and the NBA playoffs would have been in full swing. Those are among the live sporting events that will be missed this week with the national sports calendar on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Oakland Athletics were set for a weekend series in Houston. A’s pitcher Mike Fiers was part of the 2017 World Series champion Astros. This would have been his first time at Minute Maid Park since saying last November that his former team used a camera in center field to steal signs.