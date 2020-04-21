Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

BOULDER, Colorado (AP) — University of Colorado hybrid linebacker Davion Taylor took an unusual path to football stardom. He didn’t play high school football for religious reasons and only had one offer to play in junior college. Colorado took notice and beat the rush of programs offering him a scholarship. In Boulder, he blossomed into a standout safety and edge rusher and track and field standout. Now, it's NFL scouts who have taken notice of the speedy defender heading into the draft this weekend.
UNDATED (AP) — Indiana linebacker Thomas Allen’s rehabilitation process from a shoulder injury looks much different because of the coronavirus. He is one of many college football players who have limited access to equipment and one-on-one consultation. Some experts say those issues could lengthen recovery times and put athletes at risk for re-injury. Many schools are outsourcing the care of their athletes, and much of their rehab is being done at home. Physical therapists and trainers have limited access to the players and must practice social distancing measures when they interact.
UNDATED (AP) — Talk about virtual drafts ... what is a mock draft, really? Make believe. The upcoming NFL remote draft beginning Thursday night has a touch of irony to it. The producers of said mock drafts rarely are even remotely accurate. That said, here’s one view of what might happen in the opening round. This mock draft does not include trades, of which there could be several. Sticking with the existing grid, the Colts, Steelers, Bears, Rams, Bills and Texans don’t have a selection.
UNDATED (AP) — NFL teams will be drafting players without getting to do the usual deep dives into the prospects' backgrounds because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most pro timing days were canceled and the league prohibited teams from doing in-person interviews with prospects. Five college stars are getting to tell their stories through a documentary series with Panini America. The trading card company originally planned a three-part series following their paths from college to the pros. Panini instead is telling their stories through the players’ social media platforms.