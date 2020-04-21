Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Two-time NCAA women's gymnastics champion Maggie Nichols says she is at peace with her complicated legacy. Nichols raised concerns over the behavior of former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar back in 2015. Her concerns helped lead to the uncovering of a sexual abuse scandal involving Nassar that continues to have a ripple effect across the sports world. While Nichols helped Oklahoma win a pair of NCAA titles, she has become equally as well known for her advocacy for victims of sexual abuse. Nichols says she's proud to have helped shine a light on Nassar's abusive behavior.