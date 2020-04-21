Frayed nerves as families await jobless benefits, stimulus money

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coronavirus pandemic is already taking its toll economically with more layoffs announced almost daily throughout the country.
Many recently unemployed people have turned to the Louisiana Workforce Commission for help.
That’s because the bills are beginning to pile up for many Americans.
That helps explain why the Workforce Commission has been swamped with as many as 10,000 unemployment claims a day.
One local family, in particular, has become very worried.
In fact, when Bossier City resident Enid Harvey lost her part-time retail job, she went straight to the LWC to file for state unemployment benefit.
Harvey said she soon realized she hadn't mentioned vacation pay given to her as she left her employer.
So Harvey called in to the Workforce Commission to make the correction.
"I'm telling the truth. I hope that this helps other people that are in the same boat like I am."
But Harvey and her husband, Tom, have not seen any more direct deposits from the LWC.
Her online account has simply stated “Issue over vacation pay.”
Enid Harvey said that’s when she began the calls and emails to reach someone at LWC headquarters.
"Oh, I have been trying to, every time I can."
But after the weeks have passed, she said she needs that money now to pay bills.
"If they don't answer the call and they're saying on commercials that you should call, but they don't answer. So, it's very frustrating."
Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie told KSLA News 12 during an interview last week that the agency’s website has been overwhelmed with 30 times the normal claims being filed.
Dejoie joined Gov. John Bel Edwards last week in offering a better time to contact the agency.
“File between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. And the reason for that is no traffic on the road at that time.”
The status of Enid Harvey’s LWC online account changed Monday, April 20, for all three April payments.
They all read: “In Progress” with no dollar amount for payments, just zeros so far for April 4, April 11 and April 18.
KSLA News 12 reached out to the Workforce Commission on Monday about the status of claims traffic and whether a new server was installed over the weekend as planned.
