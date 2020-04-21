First Alert: Severe weather expected on Wednesday

First Alert: Severe weather expected on Wednesday
Futuretrack at 5pm Wednesday (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | April 21, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 6:21 PM

Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to severe storms are expected to impact the ArkLaTex from the afternoon and into the evening hours. The most recent severe weather outlook has placed nearly all of the ArkLaTex under an ‘Enhanced’ risk of severe storms or a '3′ on a scale of 1 to 5.

Latest severe weather outlook for Wednesday
Latest severe weather outlook for Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

Numerous storms capable of severe weather are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out also.

Damaging wind, hail and tornadoes are possible Wednesday
Damaging wind, hail and tornadoes are possible Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

Futuretrack is showing storms could be arriving in some areas by early afternoon. Hail may accompany this initial wave of storms.

Futuretrack at 2pm Wednesday
Futuretrack at 2pm Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

By late afternoon additional strong storms are likely. The threat for strong wind gusts and perhaps a tornado will begin increasing. Large hail is also possible.

Futuretrack at 5pm Wednesday
Futuretrack at 5pm Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

Strong to severe storms will continue into early evening.

Futuretrack at 8pm Wednesday
Futuretrack at 8pm Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

By late evening storms will still be moving through along a line ahead of a cold front, but the severe weather will be fading as temperatures begin to cool.

Futuretrack at 12am Thursday
Futuretrack at 12am Thursday (Source: KSLA)

The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information surrounding Wednesday’s severe weather threat. Here’s how you can get the most recent forecast details:

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.