First Alert: Severe weather expected on Wednesday

Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to severe storms are expected to impact the ArkLaTex from the afternoon and into the evening hours. The most recent severe weather outlook has placed nearly all of the ArkLaTex under an ‘Enhanced’ risk of severe storms or a '3′ on a scale of 1 to 5.
Numerous storms capable of severe weather are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out also.
Futuretrack is showing storms could be arriving in some areas by early afternoon. Hail may accompany this initial wave of storms.
By late afternoon additional strong storms are likely. The threat for strong wind gusts and perhaps a tornado will begin increasing. Large hail is also possible.
Strong to severe storms will continue into early evening.
By late evening storms will still be moving through along a line ahead of a cold front, but the severe weather will be fading as temperatures begin to cool.
