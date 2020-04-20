Threat for severe weather returns Wednesday

(KSLA) - Strong to severe storms return again this Wednesday. There will be scattered showers and storms starting in the morning and lasting through the evening. In the evening is when there should be the worst of the storms.
This evening, here will not be any rain. Only a few passing clouds will be passing by. Temperatures will be in the 60s and lower 70s. It should be a nice evening.
Tonight, not much will change from today. There will still be a few passing clouds and little rain chances. By the early morning on Tuesday, there will be some light showers passing over. I have a 20% chance of rain for tonight. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 50s.
After a couple showers on Tuesday, it will be dry for the remainder of the day. I have a 20% chance of rain for the day, but most of us will not see any rain. There will be more clouds in the morning, giving way to a little more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s. It will be a nice day.
Wednesday is when we are expecting strong to severe storms. There will be a few rounds of rain. Already in the morning before sunrise, there should be some non-severe storms. There will continue to be scattered activity through the early afternoon hours.
By the time we get to the later after noon and evening, the heavier rain and stronger storms will arrive. There is a slight risk for severe weather for the entire ArkLaTex. Hail is the primary threat, with damaging winds and tornadoes both a little lower at a low to medium risk. All of the severe weather will end by midnight Wednesday night.
One thing we are hoping for is that we do not get any sunshine on Wednesday. It is better if we have more rain early and the clouds stay think and hang around. This will keep temperatures a little cooler and may help weaken the evening storms.
After the rain ends Wednesday night, the rain should stay away for a couple days. There will be more passing clouds on Thursday and Friday, but there is only a 10-20% chance of rain. Temperatures will also return to the lower 80s in the afternoon.
This upcoming weekend is looking nice so far! I have only a 20% chance of rain Saturday and a 10% chance on Sunday! So, we may finally have some dry weather on a weekend! Temperatures will be a little cooler and will top out in the mid 70s.
Have a great rest of this week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.