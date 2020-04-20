More severe weather possible Wednesday

After another dry Tuesday we are tracking our next major weather maker to arrive in the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. An upper level low will move out onto the Plains generating elevated levels on instability across the ArkLaTex and this will lead to developing thunderstorms later in the day. We already have a Slight Risk (Tier 2 of 5) for Wednesday and I would anticipate that going up as we get closer to the event. Right now the biggest threat would be hail followed by the potential for some tornadoes and damaging winds across the ArkLaTex. The storms should wrap up before the sun would rise on Thursday.