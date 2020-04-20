More severe weather possible Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic and safe weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking more chances for severe weather across the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. Another developing disturbance will be moving out onto the high plains Tuesday and eventually will makes its way into the ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours on Wednesday. We are expecting strong storms to develop with the possibility of more severe weather for the viewing area. Besides Wednesday our only other major chance for rain and storms will once again come this weekend as we are tracking wet weather Saturday into Sunday.
If you are heading out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear at home as we will see a return to dry conditions for your Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures to get into the mid and possibly upper 70s for some in the ArkLaTex. While it was a little humid yesterday the mugginess factor should overall be in check to start the week.
After another dry Tuesday we are tracking our next major weather maker to arrive in the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. An upper level low will move out onto the Plains generating elevated levels on instability across the ArkLaTex and this will lead to developing thunderstorms later in the day. We already have a Slight Risk (Tier 2 of 5) for Wednesday and I would anticipate that going up as we get closer to the event. Right now the biggest threat would be hail followed by the potential for some tornadoes and damaging winds across the ArkLaTex. The storms should wrap up before the sun would rise on Thursday.
The rest of the work week should be overall tranquil for the region, but as we move into the weekend we are watching for more unsettled weather for the region. Another area of disturbed weather will kick off another round of showers and storms Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Right now it is too early to determine whether or not we could see some severe weather, but know we are at the historical peak of severe weather season for the region.
So while it may be a calm start to week know another round of possible severe weather is on the way for the ArkLaTex. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
