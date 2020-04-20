Month of the Military Child: Nathan & Hannah Addison

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — April is the Month of the Military Child!
On Monday, April 20, we celebrate Nathan and Hannah Addison.
Nathan is 8 years old and in the third grade at Haughton Elementary School.
Hannah is a 14-year-old in the eighth grade at Haughton Middle School.
Their father serves in the Air Force and will be retiring in November after 23 years of service.
Every weeknight on KSLA News 12 at 5, we are recognizing children who come from military families here in the ArkLaTex.
Our next military child will be honored Tuesday, April 21.
